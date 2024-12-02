SIX acquires ULTUMUS from ETFS Capital

The global ETF industry is expected to reach record assets of USD 9 trillion by the end of Q2 2021. Acquiring ULTUMUS, long-time partners with SIX on the index-business side, enhances their data offering for the fast-growing global ETF market.

ETFS Capital believes this transaction is good for the industry, clients, and the firms themselves, as it will help trading in ETFs become more transparent and efficient.

The transaction closed yesterday 12 July 2021. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.