Sirma launches Open Banking suite for boosting PSD2 payment services

Sirma states that OBS is a modular solution for the financial sector comprising three modules, Up2Connect, Up2Seal and Up2Pay. Up2Connect is an API Hub that aims to enable banks to achieve open banking compliance through APIs. Up2Seal’s solution aims for providing security with SCA and Up2Pay serves as software PoS terminal. OBS works with Open Banking processes and carries out payment transactions initiated by a merchant and authorized by a PSU. It is also aligned with EBA’s Regulatory Technical Standards.

Sirma states that the suite has been developed to enable banks and fintechs to achieve compliance and expand business opportunities in payments sector.

OBS is expected to boost and create new revenue streams for financial institutions, expand the scope of their card-based acquiring business and help to focus on new merchant categories leveraging APIs.