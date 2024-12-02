SINNAD offers Islamic banking processing in the Middle East

SINNAD, a third-party payment service provider based in Bahrain, partnered with Compass Plus to enable it to offer a Shari’ah compliant payments processing platform to both conventional and Islamic financial institutions across the GCC, Middle East, and Africa.

Now, many customers have migrated to SINNAD’s new platform, including some large Islamic banks in Bahrain, according to the official press release. The latest is the largest Islamic bank in Bahrain, who is using the system for card issuance, ATM driving, fraud detection and prevention, and instant card issuance, the press release continues.