Singular Bank takes over private banking unit of UBS in Spain

As part of the transaction, which has already been signed, the two companies have also agreed to develop a strategic partnership that gives clients access to UBS products, investment solutions and services. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, after the necessary approval from the relevant authorities.

UBS and Singular have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Singular Bank provides banking services and offers accounts, debit and credit cards, deposits, investment funds, and financial planning services for customers in Spain.