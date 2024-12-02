Singtel partners UOB and ADDX on foreign currency digital bond in Singapore

The digital Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB) is a partnership by Singtel’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Singtel Group Treasury (SGT), with UOB and ADDX. The digital SLB will be drawn down under SGT’s existing USD 10 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, guaranteed by Singtel.

The SLB will carry a USD fixed coupon rate of 3.56% per annum and will mature on 27 April 2027. The net proceeds from this issue will be applied by SGT to fund its ordinary course of business. The bond will be issued on 27 April 2022. Post hedging, the effective USD interest rate is below 3% per annum.

The SLB is launched under Olives, Singtel’s sustainability financing programme, and has been issued in accordance with the Singtel Group Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework established on 14 October 2021.