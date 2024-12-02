Singapore's Pace acquires BNPL startup Rely

The purchase price of the acquisition was not disclosed. Pace, founded in early 2021, has raised USD 40 million in its Series A investment round in November of the same year from a pan-Asian group of investors from Singapore, Japan, Korea, China Taiwan, and Indonesia.

As part of the acquisition, all Rely employees will take on new roles at Pace aligned to their previous capacities. The Rely team will also be working with all existing merchants to transition them to Pace’s merchant platforms.

In 2020, Rely secured capital from Polaris, the strategic partnerships arm of Goldbell Financial Services, to finance up to approximately USD 74 million in BNPL transactions. The acquisition enables Pace to strengthen its presence in Asia, as representatives say.