Singapore to licence neobanks and wholesale banks

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) confirmed in 2019 that it will accept applications for five new digital banking licenses. Licensees need to have USD 1.5 billion in paid-up capital. They must establish head offices in Singapore and must be managed by a local business interest.

The MAS will also issue licenses for new virtual wholesale banks. The applicants interested in a wholesale license include Chinese Fintech Ant Financial, TikTok, and two Singapore-based internet service providers, Sea and Razer.