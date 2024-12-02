Singapore fintech TONIK gets digital banking licence for the Philippines

For TONIK, the opportunity in the Philippines is represented by the fact that over 70% of the adult population remains unbanked, along with market research that found over 50% of existing bank clients would be willing to switch to a “pure-play” digital contender, according to Regulation Asia.

CIMB Bank and ING Bank also launched digital banks in the Philippines in 2019, allowing customers to register a savings account with no minimum amount or maintaining balance through their mobile phones. TONIK Digital Bank will be the first “pure-play” digital bank in Southeast Asia, the company said, focusing on retail deposits and consumer loans.

Separately, a Philippine lawmaker introduced a bill offering a new regulatory framework for digital banks in the country, in a bid to improve financial inclusion, stamp out poverty and promote fintech development