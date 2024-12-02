Singapore FinTech Festival, Smartkarma to launch report on Web 3.0

Through connecting SFF’s knowledge and resources with Smartkarma’s research capabilities, this partnership has been established to cultivate stakeholder dialogue and enhanced innovation in financial services. With the focus of 2021’s festival on Web 3.0, Elevandi and Smartkarma will together be showcasing a newly-published report at the event entitled, ‘How Web 3.0 will Impact the Financial Services Industry’.

This report will examine the role of innovative technologies including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and edge computing on development of the financial services sector. It will provide analysis of how key financial service verticals will develop in the context of a web that is becoming more immersive, trustless, and permissionless, according to the official press release.

The report will focus in on a few select sectors within financial services, including:

Capital Markets

Asset Management

Consumer Banking

Wholesale Banking

The report, which can be found here, will be officially presented on 8 November 2021, the opening day of the Singapore FinTech Festival 2021.