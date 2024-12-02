Singapore: Culum Capital launches online lending marketplace

The service is pitched as an alternative to mainstream lending channels, with the company targeting the underserviced SME markets in Singapore.

The interface offers proprietary credit scoring and risk management services. Culum is working on a feature that in the future, will offer investors the option of reselling deals they have purchased, back to the marketplace. Transactions on the platform have a maximum tenor of 120 days, with annualised gross returns of up to 25%.

Culum Capital has recently been incubated by China Merchants Group (CMG) in Shenzhen, which will provide support services for three months as the company enters the Chinese market. After this period of incubation, CMG will have the option of taking an equity stake in the company.

The company already has a roster of deals and investors and is investigating partnerships with fintech companies.