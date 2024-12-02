Singapore-based Syfe secures USD 18.6 mln Series A funding

This latest capital injection will allow Syfe to accelerate its development of investing and saving in Asia. The funds will be used to enter new markets, develop new products and services, hire top talent, and enhance Syfe’s technology platform. Other participants in the round include Presight Capital, and existing investor Unbound, the UK-based investment firm that led Syfe’s seed funding round in July 2019, according to the official press release.

Founded in 2017 and publicly launched in July 2019, Syfe’s digital wealth management platform and optional human advisor support allows all users – from beginners to experienced investors – to access a range of wealth management services. Syfe is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License for conducting retail and institutional fund management activities.