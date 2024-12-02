Singapore-based lending platform Validus secures USD 20 mln investment

This brings Validus’ total raised to about USD 40 million since it was founded in 2015, including a USD 15.2 million Series B round announced in 2019. SMBs are important parts of Southeast Asia’s economy, but many have trouble securing growth capital from traditional financial institutions. Validus wants to fix the financing gap with its P2P lending platform, which connects accredited lenders with SMBs.

Validus focuses on corporate vendor financing for SMBs whose end-buyers are large corporations or government-linked entities. Validus also plans to provide financing to SMBs that are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, including working capital for SMBs in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, and logistics and cleaning services.