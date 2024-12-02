Singapore and Hungary strengthen cooperation in fintech

The CA sets out a framework for fintech collaboration between both countries. It will put in place a referral mechanism to help fintech firms access each other’s markets. MAS and MNB have also committed to exchange views on emerging market trends and developments in fintech, as well as regulatory issues on financial services innovation. The CA will also facilitate joint innovation projects between MAS and MNB.

The signing of the CA took place at the World FinTech Festival in Budapest, held in partnership with the Singapore FinTech Festival 2020.