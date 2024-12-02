Under the partnership, SimpliFi will utilise Infinios Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), to accelerate the enablement of digital financial services for businesses in the region.

The partnership aligns with SimpliFi’s vision to offer a one-stop solution for businesses to issue scheme-enabled prepaid cards across MENA and Pakistan, as well as Infinios’ goals to deliver flexible and secure digital banking and payment solutions to fintechs like SimpliFi.