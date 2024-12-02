Founded in 1949 and based in Marshfield, Wisconsin, Simplicity CU serves more than 27,000 retail and business members throughout the state. In 2017, the credit union consolidated its mobile and desktop banking services through Q2’s digital banking platform as part of an effort to modernise its digital offerings.

Using Q2 Engage and Q2 Innovation Studio, Simplicity CU has integrated fintech solutions aimed at improving its digital banking experience. These tools have provided expanded functionality and personalised banking services for members while supporting the credit union’s broader digital strategy.

Simplicity officials stated that the partnership with Q2 has allowed the credit union to provide digital services comparable to those of larger financial institutions. They noted that the collaboration has led to increased member engagement and that fintech solutions, such as those from SavvyMoney, have contributed to financial literacy efforts for both members and staff.

In turn, representatives from Q2 commented that digital innovation is essential for smaller financial institutions to stay competitive. They added that Q2 aims to support credit unions like Simplicity CU in meeting the evolving needs of their members while supporting stronger financial institutions.

Other noteworthy partnerships involving Q2

In February 2025, Q2 Holdings announced that Wells Fargo introduced a new commercial banking platform aimed at improving service for commercial clients. The move also aimed to improve collaboration and efficiency among Wells Fargo’s banking teams. Regarding this new development, Wells Fargo officials stated that the initiative aligns with the bank’s efforts to improve support for commercial clients.

They noted that the initial implementation of Q2’s solution has been completed, and they highlighted that the platform enables banking teams to operate with better flexibility and data-driven insights in a changing market.