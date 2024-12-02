Simplerinvoicing becomes a PEPPOL Authority

The creation of Simplerinvoicing is sponsored by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, supporting a group of 14 Dutch and Finnish e-invoicing and accounting providers cooperating to enhance the operations of senders and receivers of e-invoices to foster mass adoption.

Simplerinvoicing uses the PEPPOL specifications, the network and the governance framework to ensure interoperability between e-invoicing service providers, ERP vendors and their clients in the Simplerinvoicing network, as a part of the wider PEPPOL network.

The role of the PEPPOL Authorities is important as they serve as “trust anchors” on behalf of the PEPPOL Coordinating Authority (OpenPEPPOL AISBL) in the domain within their responsibility.

While existing PEPPOL Authorities are government entities, Simplerinvoicing has a different approach, as it is a private sector initiative that focuses not only on business-to-government (B2G) but also on business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions.

As a PEPPOL Authority, Simplerinvoicing is now ready to support the adoption of PEPPOL, bringing the reach and the functionalities of the PEPPOL network to any party, from micro-enterprises to large corporate and government entities.