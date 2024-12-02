SimpleNexus integrates with Finastra's MortgagebotLOS

The bi-directional integration enables homebuyers to digitally submit a mortgage application via any device equipped with an internet connection. Real-time data syncing between the two systems supports automated mortgage loan milestone updates to prompt homebuyers to take next steps and keep their real estate agents in the loop about loan status.











The integration also facilitates mortgage applicants to scan and securely upload documents via the borrower mobile app while optimising loan production by electronically routing those files directly into MortgagebotLOS.

Officials from SimpleNexus explained that developing a bi-directional integration with MortgagebotLOS provides greater convenience, efficiency, and a more enjoyable usability for homebuyers and lenders alike. It makes it easier for financial institutions to support strong customer relationships with a from-anywhere, digital mortgage application portal that keeps them informed at every step. This digital loan experience delivers the operational efficiencies lenders need to maintain margins and a competitive edge.

Finastra believes this integration enables financial institutions to optimise their use of both platforms while providing borrowers with a seamless and supportive mortgage application process. Their goal is to equip lenders with the tools they need to stay ahead in any mortgage market.

Speaking as clients that offer this product, executives from ChoiceOne Bank said that the enhanced functionality of this native integration helps their borrowers navigate the home buying process with greater ease while supporting their loan originators and processing teams with efficiency-driving technology that reduces manual and redundant tasks.

Adding on the experience of using the product, Flanagan State Bank’s officials stated that customer relationships come first. This integration supports their commitment to providing personalised, technology-driven solutions to our valued customers during one of their most important financial and personal milestones: buying a home.





What does SimpleNexus do?

SimpleNexus, an nCino company, is a developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. US lenders depend on their namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems, and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing, and business intelligence.

By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, they deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business.





More information about Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets, and Universal Banking for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service.