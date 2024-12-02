SimpleNexus, Finicity to allow lenders easier borrower verification

SimpleNexus is a developer of a homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, and settlement agents. Finicity, a Mastercard company and provider of Open Banking solutions, launched MVS in February 2021. The service leverages consumer-permissioned bank and payroll data to provide accurate, real-time insight into a borrower's current assets, income and employment in minutes, without any paperwork. MVS has helped lenders shave up to 12 days off the origination process and is accepted by both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, making loans eligible for rep and warrant relief.

SimpleNexus is the first mortgage point-of-sale (POS) platform to offer Finicity's MVS as an integrated solution. Without leaving the SimpleNexus mobile app, borrowers can use MVS to complete asset, income, and employment verification in a few simple steps that take just minutes to complete. Lenders receive validated payroll, paystub, and bank account data in real time and can refresh the data within 10 days of the loan closing as needed to fulfill investor requirements.