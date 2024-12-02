SIMON raises USD 100 mln Series B

The Series B round is led by WestCap, known for investments backing market leading tech-enabled, asset-light companies. Existing investors also are participating in the round.

SIMON’s technology streamlines the work of financial professionals, enabling them to explore alternative investment solutions and address historical impediments by using a reportedly intuitive and easy-to-use platform. This funding round enables SIMON to advance its core offering across structured investments and annuities, while driving additional growth initiatives cantered on product and geographic expansion.