Silvergate Bank taps FIS technology to meet customer needs

Focused on providing the highest level of personal service to customers, Silvergate implemented the new solutions from FIS to better equip the bank and its staff to meet the growing needs of customers. The FIS core banking suite allowed the bank to streamline many of its third-party systems, such as account opening and loan servicing.

By consolidating a wide-range of third-party relationships into FIS solutions that work together and require less oversight, the bank has realized significant efficiency gains. Silvergate Bank, headquartered in La Jolla, California, is a business-focused bank with nearly USD 1 billion in assets. It has operated in the San Diego area since 1988.