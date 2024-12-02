Silverflow raises EUR 2.6 mln in seed funding round

According to eu-startups.com, the funding was led by UK-based seed-stage investor Crane Venture Partners, with participation from INKEF Capital and angel investors and industry leaders from Pay.On, First Data, Booking.com and Adyen. With this seed round, Silverflow has now raised EUR 3 million in total funding.

Silverflow is a payments technology company founded in 2019, which aims to build a modern cloud platform for global card processing with direct access into the card networks.

Silverflow will launch its card payments processing technology in early 2021.