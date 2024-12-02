Silver Lake makes secondary USD 500 million investment in Credit Karma

Silver Lake will acquire a stake worth approximately USD 500 million from existing equity holders through an organized secondary process. Silver Lake Managing Partner Mike Bingle will join the companys Board of Directors. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Credit Karma is a personal finance technology company with more than 80 million members in North America, including almost half of all millennials. The company offers a suite of products for members to monitor and improve credit health, prepare and file income taxes, monitor their identities, and track and manage vehicle information and financing solutions.

Credit Karma has originated more than USD 40 billion in credit products including credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, automotive financing, and student loan refinancing