Silkbank goes live with Temenos Infinity





Temenos Infinity enables Silkbank to offer digital onboarding and get to market with ready-to-go digital banking features. Silkbank’s existing digital banking offers a range of retail and business products and services, including account and card management, funds transfers, bill payments, mobile top-up, loans, and loan management.

According to Africanews, Temenos Infinity gives the bank a unified digital banking platform to bring these services together to create personalised and secure banking experiences and increase customer satisfaction.

Silkbank plans to migrate its complete user base of more than 350,000 customers to the new digital banking platform within four months and increase transactions through digital channels to 70% within 12 months of launch.