Silicon Valley Bank implements Airbase's spend management software





SVB's business cards can now be used with Airbase's spend management software through an API integration, which automates accounting and spend approval workflows.

SVB business credit cards are designed for innovative companies and investors of all stages to manage their financial needs as they scale their businesses. Airbase's software capabilities provide companies with card spending control and the ability to transmit transaction details for booking to their general ledgers automatically. SVB business credit card customers will also benefit from Airbase's accounts payable and employee expense reimbursement capabilities.

Silicon Valley Bank clients not currently using Airbase can sign up to use the Airbase spend management solution. New Airbase customers can choose between using Airbase or SVB business cards upon onboarding.