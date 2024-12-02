Sila partners with Fortress Trust

The collaboration is believed to mark a milestone for the world of fintech, bringing together best practices from banking, fintech development, and custodial services to create an all-encompassing solution tailored to address the diverse needs of fintech and crypto companies. The two companies seek to revolutionise the fintech industry by providing advanced payment solutions, compliance expertise, secure custodial services, and simplified development tools.





The fintech industry and what the Sila – Fortress Trust partnership entails

Renowned for its API platform that offers banking and payment infrastructure-as-a-service, Sila is committed to helping simplify the complex landscape of digital financial services. By collaborating with Fortress Trust, a trusted name in ACH payment rails, KYC, AML, sanctions screening, fraud mitigation, crypto liquidity, stablecoins for international remittance, and custodial wallets, Sila looks to further advance the fintech industry. Per the announcement information, key highlights of the partnership include:

Enhanced payment solutions . The Sila – Fortress partnership is set to empower fintech companies to access a suite of advanced payment solutions, including ACH payment rails and stablecoins for international remittances.

Compliance and security . Fortress Trust’s expertise in KYC, AML, sanctions screening, and fraud mitigation is going to help strengthen Sila’s commitment to maintaining increasingly high compliance and security standards in financial transactions.

Custodial services . Fintech and crypto companies are to benefit from secure custodial wallet services, further enhancing the security and convenience of digital assets.

Simplified development. Sila’s API platform combined with Fortress Trust’s services will enable developers to streamline how financial applications are created.











When commenting on the collaboration, Sila officials expressed enthusiasm regarding the partnership with Fortress Trust, as it shares their commitment to innovation and excellence in the fintech space. Per their statement, the collaboration will enable them to deliver an increasingly comprehensive suite of services to their clients, furthering their success in the digital financial world.

More to this point, Fortress Trust officials advised that the synergy between Sila and Fortress Trust enables the companies to provide fintech and crypto companies with the tools needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape.





Sila, Fortress Trust's offering and mission

A money API services provider, Sila offers banking and payment infrastructure-as-a-service for fintech companies and empowers businesses to build secure, compliant, and user-friendly financial applications in a simplified manner.

Fortress Trust is a US-based trust company specialising in ACH payment rails, KYC, AML, sanctions screening, fraud mitigation, crypto liquidity, stablecoins for international remittance, and custodial wallets. Having a focus on trust and innovation, the company offers comprehensive financial services to clients worldwide.