Signzy expands into UAE





The partnership aims to give a further push to digital transformation of businesses across the UAE. With the support of Seed Group, Signzy said it aims to triple its growth in the region by the end of fiscal year 2022.

Signzy is currently working with over 100 financial institutions, including four banks in India and three banks in the United States. It seeks to help financial institutions automate their back-office operations, create security and data protection infrastructure, and speed up digitisation for faster customer onboarding and real-time verification and fraud detection.

Under the partnership, Seed Group will help Signzy expand its operations in the Emirates and the wider Middle East, reach the right audience, access decision-makers in government as well as private sectors, and market their products in the region.