SIGNIUS and Cryptomathic partner to launch e-signing platform





SIGNIUS is powered in the back end by Cryptomathic’s e-signature solution, Signer, and brings the security and non-repudiation advantages of eIDAS compliant e-signatures to a broad range of organisations.

To address the customer requirements across the market, two service options are available:

SIGNIUS caters for SMB demand through SIGNIUS Professional, a self-service cloud portal, that provides a service for businesses wanting to sign documents with a legally binding Qualified or Advanced Electronic Signature.

Designed for governments, banks and other large organisations, SIGNIUS Enterprise is a platform providing a wider range of remote e-signature capabilities including digital contract management, Qualified Electronic Signing and Know Your Customer and Anti Money Laundering compliant remote customer identification.

SIGNIUS’ API-enabled architecture supports integration with other cloud-based enterprise applications and provides a full end-to-end digital customer experience, complete with remote customer onboarding and a convenient and visually accessible user interface. Multiple signature types, including AdES and QES, are already available on the platform, with QSeal support also in late-stage development.