Signicat, Twikey allow merchants to digitally sign SEPA e-mandates in Belgium and the Netherlands

A SEPA mandate is the authorisation given by consumers that a merchant can take their payments, both future and recurring, such as for rent, utility bills and more. The signing of a SEPA mandate by consumers previously required lengthy visits to the bank and signing paper forms. However, through Signicat and Twikey’s service, consumers can now sign SEPA e-mandates digitally.

The service aims to address the needs of merchants in the Netherlands and Belgium that require a signed contract in combination with a verified legal agreement from the bank for a standard or business level SEPA mandate.

Signicat is a pan-European digital identity company. Its Digital Identity Platform incorporates a suite of identity verification and authentication systems, all accessible through a single point of integration. The platform supports the full identity journey, from recognition and onboarding, through login and consent, to making business agreements which stand the test of time.

Twikey helps companies with returning customers in making the payment process more cost efficient and less time consuming. Twikey assists also in the complex management of payments methods in order to get 70 % to 97 % of the invoices, delivered to recurrent customers, paid within 2 days.