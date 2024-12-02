Signicat, Mambu to digitise identity management services

Signicat is a digital identity company, while Mambu a SaaS banking platform. Signicat’s identity platform integrates with Mambu via a single API. This gives financial service providers across Europe the ability to onboard customers digitally, conduct web-based identity authentication, and use legally binding electronic signatures.

Lack of access to digital onboarding options causes abandonment. The partnership gives financial service providers some tools to reduce the dropout rate and increase customer acquisition. Fixura, a P2P lending company based in the Nordics, has used the integration to strengthen its lending product portfolio and digitise its customers’ identity lifecycle.