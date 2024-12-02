SignD secures EUR 1 mln growth capital from primeCROWD investors

Increasing digitisation, particularly during the Covid-19 lockdown, is shifting a large share of commercial activity and processes to the internet. Often an official proof-of-identity is a pre-requisite for doing business online, and there are strict regulatory standards for banking or telecommunication businesses. In addition, service providers and their customers have a legitimate need to know the identity of their counterparts.

SignD is a one-stop shop solution for consumer enrolment. It covers the whole KYC and onboarding process, from personal identification, address validation, to additional checks such as anti-money laundering (AML) or Politically Exposed Persons (PEP). Other services, including Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) will be launched soon. SignD’s solution is suitable for all instances where the provision of official proof-of-identity by the user is necessary for the use of digital products and services, according to the official press release.