Signature Bank launches Signet





The platform will be accessed through Fireblocks Network, an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets.

The new Signet APIs allow the bank’s clients and developers to directly integrate their proprietary systems with the Signet platform to access full transactional capabilities. According to Business Wire, the introduction of Signet APIs increases Signature Bank’s clients’ abilities to settle their transactions securely. Besides, the integration with Fireblocks affords Signature Bank clients capital efficiency and security during fiat and cryptocurrency settlements and payments.

Signature Bank clients can use Signet to initiate transactions on the Fireblocks Network via console and API connectivity.