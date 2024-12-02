Signal Iduna partners with fintech Penta 

The two partners have agreed not to disclose the amount of the stake. In the future, Penta's customers will be able to take advantage of Signal Iduna's insurance and advice via the Penta platform. Penta is therefore expanding its portfolio to include insurance services, thereby strengthening access to sectors such as trade and commerce.

In return, Signal Iduna will offer Penta's services to its medium-sized insurance customers. Signal Iduna is also bringing its “Pylot” service platform into the partnership. According to a Penta representative, this is the next step to create a digital platform for the finances of self-employed and medium-sized companies.