Sidetrade rolls out CashTarget for businesses reviewing treasury performance

CashTarget enables managers and cash collection teams to track, allocate, and manage collection targets at both individual and team level. It aims to create a ‘cash culture’ throughout the business, across the order-to-cash process, for all the staff involved.

As businesses emerge from pandemic lockdown, the dash for cash will intensify. The Sidetrade R&D and product teams thought about how they could motivate users, to boost cash collection as businesses plan for recovery after the pandemic. They turned to game theory techniques, integrating game features into CashTarget. Dashboards are replete with graphs, charts, and goals, creating visibility among teams and a healthy competition feel.

Sidetrade is a player on the accounts receivable automation market. In 2018, the company launched Aimie, Sidetrade’s AI assistant, which has brought predictive payment behaviours and strategy recommendations to the cash collection market.