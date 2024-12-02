SideDrawer, Flinks to improve advisor and client productivity

Flinks’ North American connections and ability to secure active bank, credit, and loan statements for individuals and companies was an important factor for SideDrawer as its offering expands to US financial institutions and their clients.

The SideDrawer platform is used by financial advisors, planners, concierges, and other professionals to securely collaborate with clients and their trusted professionals over sensitive data and documents. Flinks’ data aggregation capability will be available to SideDrawer’s professional users in January 2022.