SIA rolls out e-invoicing platform in Italy

Therefore, Italian payment processor SIA has rolled out the ‘Easy City’ electronic invoicing and digital payments platform in Italy, targeting the public sector, consumers and business.

SIA Easy City is a digital platform in Italy which allows businesses and citizens to connect to Public Administration bodies, covering the entire financial cycle with a series of integrated services, from electronic invoicing to payments in multichannel mode, and providing the debit and credit situation to the P.A. bodies in real time. With SIA EasyCity, bodies can handle in an automated manner all the phases of the electronic invoicing process via a web-based service managed by SIA in its role as enabled intermediary for the connection to the Interchange System (SdI).

The digital platform from SIA is being launched ahead of the March 31 deadline in Italy when mandatory e-invoicing for approximately 2 million companies supplying the public sector must begin, impacting citizens and businesses that deal with Italian government agencies.

Starting on March 31, the amounts to be invoiced for goods and services to any Italian public body must be transmitted exclusively in digital format. Tax and social services were initially rolled out on June 6, 2014, with digital payments obligation for public admin bodies coming into force on December 31, 2015.

The SIA domestic platform has been approved by The Agency for Digital Italy as an accredited custodian of digital documents and is also approved for use by the National Association of Certified Public Accountants, Auditors and Advisors in Italy and the Italian National Association of Surveyors and Chartered Surveyors.

Health authorities in Italy’s Lombardy region and 49 other health bodies are also using the new platform, alongside 1,000 Italian pharmacies.