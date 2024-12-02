SIA launches new Cloudnet service





SIA Cloudnet supports the digitalisation path of players in the financial and insurance sectors, as well as public sector bodies and corporates by enabling the interconnection of their business services and applications, hosted at the main cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, with the ecosystems of the payment processing platforms that can be reached through SIA’s network infrastructure.

The new solution is a single access channel to EBA CLEARING's pan-European payments system RT1, to Eurosystem's TARGET Instant Payments Settlement (TIPS) service, as well as to the PagoPA payments system and to the major domestic and international debit and credit card networks.