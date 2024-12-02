SIA and Enel X Financial Services sign strategic partnership

With the support of SIA, Enel X Financial Services will manage many kinds of transactions, starting with those made to recharge electric cars in the Hubject circuit, the e-mobility joint venture involving the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X, Innogy, Mercedes Benz AG, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group and which boasts over 750 business partners and 250,000 interoperable charging stations all over the world.

Thanks to this agreement, Enel X Financial Services strengthens its presence in the digital payments market, with the goal of providing services, based on payment accounts, to individuals and businesses, like for example the option of paying bills, making bank transfers and direct debits, as well as making contactless transactions using the Mastercard circuit.

The partnership with SIA forms part of a wider program launched by Enel X to compete in the digital payments and financial services market through partnerships with ICT and fintech players.