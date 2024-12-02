SHUAA launches USD 200 million 'Financing Opportunities Fund'

The fund is targeting special situations in the GCC, and according to the press release has already attracted a total of USD 68 million in commitments from investors. The launch follows SHUAA’s recent deployment and returning USD 250 million to investors and generating mid-teen returns of c. 15%, according to the official press release.

The key objective of SHUAA Financing Opportunities Fund is to generate income yield and preserve capital, through a well identified mandate covering targeted and strategic investments in senior, mezzanine, and untrenched Sharia-compliant financing for corporates and developers operating in the GCC region.

SHUAA Financing Opportunities Fund is the fourth fund to be announced by SHUAA in 2020. The company continues to attract capital from investors and has raised over USD 140 million in the last 3 months.