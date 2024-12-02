Shore Group secures GBP 20 mln funding from Santander

The recruiter, which provides temporary skilled workers to a range of sectors, has secured a GBP 20 million facility and full transactional banking services. A Santander UK statement said that the Shore Group will use the Working Capital Facility for day-to-day capital requirements to help the business accelerate cashflow to assist growth.

Shore provides skilled tradespeople for small projects through to long-term builds in sectors including construction, telecoms, rail and aviation. In 2018, the company helped fill 20,000 temporary vacancies.

Santander UK is also providing the firm with full-service banking including BACS and Air Plus corporate cards.



