ShoppingOS teams up with Token





As a no-code platform for Open Banking payments, ShoppingOS helps ecommerce businesses increase their sales and conversion rates, driving more revenue. Their account-to-account network bypasses the card networks, letting consumers make payments to merchants directly from their bank accounts. This simplified checkout experience reduces payment processing costs by 80%.

This partnership will enable merchants to transition from the complexities associated with card payments to direct instant bank payments. This means businesses can securely accept payments directly from customer’s bank to merchant’s bank account in seconds without interfacing with any card network, card issuing bank or acquirers.