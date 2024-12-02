Shine announces invoice insurance feature





In a short period of time, Shine users will be able to create an invoice and insure it before sending it. It will cost 2% of the total amount on the invoice. There is no subscription fee, being a one-off process.

Shine is a challenger bank for freelancers and small companies. It lets customers send and receive money in a separate business account, pay with a Mastercard, create invoices, and keep up with the administrative tasks. It also notifies customers when they should pay their taxes.

Shine has a built-in invoicing tool. It lets users add a client and generate an invoice directly in the mobile app. After that, the link can be sent to the client, getting a notification when the client opens the invoice. They can download a PDF and get the bank details to make the payment.