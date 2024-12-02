Shift4 partners Microsoft to offer Unified Commerce Payments to retailers

Shift4 partnered with Microsoft distributor Retail Realm to develop integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations. The resulting Unified Commerce Payments extension provides retailers the flexibility to implement a payment solution across their entire enterprise – from storefronts to ecommerce, call center, fulfillment and more.

This solution supports credit, debit, gift card and private-label credit, and check verification services, providing support for US and Canadian EMV, point-to-point encryption, contactless and tokenisation.

Shift4 protects in-store and call-center-based transactions with point-to-point encryption and tokenisation, while hosted ecommerce cardholder tokenisation helps keep card data out of merchants networks.

Merchants using this solution can keep customer lines moving quickly even when internet connectivity is lost with offline transaction processing for both swipe and EMV. They can also rely on Shift4s redundant data centers, adaptive routing and distributive computing to provide a stable processing platform. And Shift4s support team is available 24/7 to address any merchant pain points.