Shift Connect, Currencycloud partner for global expansion

Taking advantage of Currencycloud’s reach and trusted service, Shift Connect will round out their FX services, global payments, and customer onboarding, allowing them to reach new customers and expand its community of customers across the globe.

Launched in 2012, Currencycloud is UK-based and is regulated in Europe, the US, and Canada. It is a global payments platform built on smart technology that takes the complexity out of moving money. Developers use its API building blocks to build customised payment solutions.