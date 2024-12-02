Sherpa CRM partners with Nordigen





Sherpa CRM is a company that has created a management solution, encompassing customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning. Sherpa CRM’s program aims to support enterprises in their company’s development with a wide range of functionalities. These include automated task processes, customer interaction tracking, accounting procedures, reminder creation, an integrated client base management tool, company history database, and AI-powered analysis to highlight potential future opportunities.

The Sherpa CRM platform also facilitates invoice creation, product, and inventory organisation, as well as in-depth team and diary management. Sherpa CRM is a versatile software that can benefit a wide range of clients, including SMEs, architects, retail stores, and logistics firms. Each customer can receive a tailored solution that fits their needs and the differing pricing models allow users to select their preferred payment schedules.

Sherpa CRM integrated Open Banking to facilitate accounting processes, which is why they chose Nordigen. The Nordigen integration enables Sherpa CRM’s clients to connect their bank accounts directly to the management tool and stay on top of all their finances in one place.