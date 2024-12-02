Shenzhen to expand financial inclusion for SMEs in 2022

On 23 February 2022 the authority said to state-owned media that in 2022 it would support the stabilisation of foreign trade growth, and increase the volume, expand the area and reduce the price of financing for micro, small and medium-size enterprises.

In 2022 Shenzhen’s banking authority will also make use of financial products innovation to better service key technology enterprises, provide funding support for green development, and strengthen financial services for the people’s livelihood, as the authority said.

In terms of regulatory work in 2022, the authority said that it would dispose of financial sector risk, resolutely defend the bottom-line against the onset of systemic financial risk, and uphold the position that houses are for occupation and not speculation.