Shawbrook chooses nCino to automate lending

Shawbrook is dedicated to delivering premium experiences to its clients. As it witnessed significant growth, the need for increased speed to market became evident. When considering the approach to evolving its technology stack, the specialist bank saw an opportunity to partner, instead of building a solution in-house.

By investing in nCino’s out-of-the-box solution, Shawbrook gained a flexible and agile platform that will allow it to react quickly to market demands. This enables it to more efficiently complete routine tasks and place greater focus on delivering better services to SMEs.











An upgrade in automation and client service

With nCino, Shawbrook will consolidate multiple processes into an end-to-end experience that reduces data inconsistency risks and provides greater flexibility as the organisation matures its IT infrastructure and improves time to value for clients.

In addition, Shawbrook will be implementing nCino’s Automated Spreading Solution that is powered by nIQ, the latter’s tool for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics. The Automated Spreading Solution reduces the time it takes to spread financials and will enable portfolio growth by empowering Shawbrook with automated insights for improving the speed and quality of credit decisions.

Officials from Shawbrook said their strategy combines deep human expertise with technology. The partnership and the implementation of nCino’s platform will drive a better experience for their SME customers through automation, and give them easy access to the data they need to service them.

In a reply, representatives from nCion said their new partner has a reputation for challenging traditional banking models and methods and provides innovative services to an underserved market. They’re happy to be Shawbrook’s chosen technology partner as they continue to transform their services to meet the evolving needs of their clients and establish themselves as a prominent player in this space.