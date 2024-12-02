Sharjah Islamic Bank launches digital banking solution

The launch is part of the bank’s efforts to enable companies to obtain an integrated digital banking experience, allowing them to benefit better and more easily in accessing services, without the need to visit branches, such as completing transactions electronically with multi-step authentication.

By launching the new digital services for the corporate sector, the bank has expanded its range of services to provide an integrated digital experience for the bank’s current and future customers via the Internet and mobile phone.

The corporate digital banking solution includes many services that can be accessed around the clock, such as current accounts, term deposits, trade finance, documentary credits and guarantees as well as remittances, bill payments, commercial license update, salary transfer, approvals, cheque book requests, commercial facilities, and other requests.

Sharjah Islamic Bank is keen to provide security in its modern digital banking services based on biometrics technology that allows the possibility of identifying the user through fingerprints or facial recognition. The bank has also developed an interactive model for customers.