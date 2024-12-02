SH Payments taps Nano's technology for its digital banking platform





SH Payments will offer a suite of services, including FX payments, payments services, and e-wallets. Its target market will be SMEs in the European Union. The Nano platform will enable SH Payments to provide digital banking services to its clients.

The Nano core banking platform, developed by software company Baltic Amber Solutions (BAS), is an open ecosystem, enabling banking and payments across different jurisdictions. Its core banking technology provides a stack of digital banking services for fintechs and allows businesses to use different payment options, from SWIFT, SEPA, payment cards to cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, in one platform.