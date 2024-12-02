SFTI recommends the PEPPOL infrastructure for e-procurement

The PEPPOL infrastructure will enable the exchange of electronic messages between large groups of suppliers and contracting authorities. PEPPOL is a network for electronic procurement which enables connected buyers and suppliers to communicate with each other.

SFTI has previously decided on using the PEPPOL messaging types as standard for documents like catalogue, purchase order and invoice which are united under the concept of Svehandel.

The new infrastructure will not only be useful within Sweden but also for cross border trade.

Single Face To Industry (SFTI) is a joint initiative in the Swedish public sector to promote and facilitate e-procurement. The aim of SFTI is to recommend standards for e-procurement in the public sector and the work involves public sector entities, suppliers and IT-providers.