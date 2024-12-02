SFA, Razer partner to support Singapore-based fintechs amid COVID-19

The two partners will contribute to the Covid-19 Support Group designed to assist fintech companies during the coronavirus pandemic. Said companies can ask for assistance in the form of bridge financing, equity or equity-linked instruments ranging from USD 100,000 to USD 1.5 million depending on the stage of growth and requirements.

As part of the agreement, both parties involved will leverage the capabilities of SFA and Razer’s ecosystem, to mobilise support for businesses. Cash flow and marketing support programs, curation of companies through partnerships or investment, evaluation and due diligence process (certification, screening and reference checks) and networking events will transpire.